Ayo Oritsejafor Finally Addresses Allegations About Using His Private Jet for Weapon Distribution
- Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor has spoken publicly about allegations surrounding his private jet and Goodluck Jonathan
- In a recent interview with Channels TV, the cleric explained his side of the controversial incident
- The former CAN president also reflected on Nigeria’s ongoing fight against insurgency, triggering reactions online
Former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Founder of Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, has spoken publicly about long-standing allegations that his private jet was used to transport weapons and money.
In an interview with Channels TV host Seun Okinbaloye, Oritsejafor explained that he had leased the aircraft to another party.
According to him, he was unaware of its use in the controversial incident involving South Africa.
“I had no idea of what happened. When you have a plane, to maintain that plane costs a lot of money. So, what I did was I leased it to a gentleman here in Abuja. I didn’t know what he did with the plane, who he hired it to or who rented the plane. I had no idea,” he said.
He recalled being shocked when informed that the jet was allegedly used to move funds for arms purchases.
“I was in the hotel when someone called me and said, there is a problem with your plane. Then they told me that the plane was used to take money to South Africa to buy arms or something. That was how I found out about it. Because I didn’t know. I had no single idea,” Oritsejafor added.
The cleric also addressed suspicions linking him to former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.
“Former President Jonathan is still alive. I think you can ask him. Dasuki was his NSA at that time. I think you can ask him. They are still alive. Find out from them if I knew anything. Because I didn’t know,” he stated.
On Nigeria’s ongoing battle with insurgency, Oritsejafor reflected on his warnings to government during his tenure as CAN president.
“I warned seriously, and I told the then president, Jonathan. I would think he did the best he could. Because I discovered that some nations… contacted Israel, the UK, France, and others not to sell arms to him. How do you fight insurgency without ammunition, without guns, without bullets?” he said.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Ayo Oritsejafor's revelation
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
carin_pharmacy said:
"Oritsejafor is beginning to look Verrrry Verrrry 🤣🤣🤣🤣. He should go easy with whatever he's doing 😮😮😮😮."
odogwu5844 said:
"Damage control 😂😂😂 You had no business buying a plane."
chief_bundleo said:
"This man used CAN to cash out heavily that year ……I wonder what they do with that so much stolen loot 😮😮😮."
ayomi___x said:
"Until I open a church, I won’t rest! Please guys, support my dream of opening a church😔😩."
rikkioma4 said:
"Omo pastors are part of the 4 arms of government ohhh. Lowkey they are politicians and they follow Dey rule the country. No wonder they’re so rich."
yomifphe16780 said:
"Pastor Ayo and Steeze 👏👏👏 is the hairstyle for me 😂😂😂 papa of papas."
therealchuka said:
"Funny how Nigeria is one of the top countries patronizing private jets globally, yet we have a huge p0verty rate. And even in France, where Bombardier well is known, they don’t even produce as many private jets, yet we still lead in this patronage 😢."
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fortunate_damstrael_autos said:
"Have you ever seen someone using a lost knife to peel yam ?😂❤️."
princenwataanayoeze1 said:
"🙄🙄Just be smart and know how to talk... is very important."
Ayo Oritsejafor opens up about battle with cancer
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayo Oritsejafor opened up about his battle with cancer and how he kept it hidden from many people in his church.
The cleric shared posts on his Instagram page where he spoke about the illness and how he was eventually able to overcome it.
Although he did not disclose the specific type of cancer, he explained the struggle, the thousands of dollars spent on treatment, and the months he spent bedridden.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.