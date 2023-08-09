Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a little girl vibing hard to singer Shallipopi's hit song Elon Musk

With an infectious energy, the kid danced, gesticulated and sang as the song played in the background

While many lovers of the song hailed the kid's performance, a select few were not happy that a child her age knew the verses of such a song

A video of a little girl vibing to singer Shallipopi's song Elon Musk has gone viral and sparked a debate online.

Following its release on March 14, 2023, the song by Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, became an instant hit.

The kid sang with great energy. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

In the clip seen on Instagram, a young man was on TikTok Live with the little girl when he began to play the song.

The kid, who knew the lyrics word for word, sang from beginning to end and even did a popular dance style associated with the song.

Her energy and gesticulations were infectious. Some people, however, knocked the kid for knowing such a song, which to them is unfit for a kid.

Watch the video below:

The girl's performance sparked outrage and commendations

iam_northside_god said:

"What’s her third term school result , coz I know a child Like Diz n is very bad in school

"Bless her vibes tho.

"She’s good."

maami_wealth said:

"Is this what a baby like this should be learning? Not everyone is old enough to raise a child."

fizu_001 said:

"This little girl is not supposed to be listening and occupying her little fresh brain with such songs ."

michelle_jessy7 said:

"This small girl na cultist in her first life nothing you wan tell me."

wale.ng said:

"She’s got a great memory just like MOST children; a clean slate and untapped potentials. It’s upto the parents what they allow her retain though. While this is ‘good’ content for social media users who don’t GAF if she had breakfast this morning, it’d be better to allow this princess learn and retain better things in her mighty brains."

tola_remilekun said:

"All these ancestors are not taking it easy on us let’s the millennials breeffeee don’t suffocate us."

mr_izzyyy said:

"This girl na 27 years for another world I swear she just small for this world."

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"All these Ancestors wey Dey come back ehh Wahalla.

"Old soul in a young body."

