The copyright infringement issues surrounding fast-rising Edo state-born singer, Shalipopi have sparked numerous reactions online, including one from singer, Jaytunes

Edo state-based singer, Jaytunes was one of the few people who came out to air his thoughts about the Shalipopi copyright issues

Jay, in a viral clip, had alleged that Pa Monday Edo wasn't the original owner of the sample extraction on the Obapluto song; instead, he claimed it belonged to High Chief Priest Ebonhon

For nearly two weeks now, there's being a trending story about young Edo state-born singer Crown Uzama, better known as Shalipopi.

The issue has been hinging on a copyright issue between veteran Edo state singer Pa Monday Edosomwan and Shalipopi.

Jaytunes recant his words, apologises to Pa Monday Edo, and slams Shalipopi over the trending copyright infringement scandal.

Source: Instagram

However, a clip shared by another singer Jaytunes has sparked more anger online as he claims that Pa Monday Edosomwan isn't the original owner of the sample extraction used by Shalipopi.

Instead, Jaytunes claimed that it belonged to his father, High Chief Priest Ebonhon. He noted that the Palace High chief priest Ebonhon used to be the leader of the cultural troupe in which Pa Monday Edo served as the main vocalist.

Jaytunes, however, came out now to apologise for his claims and for disrespecting Pa Monday. He also said that the situation of things at the moment was susceptible.

Watch Jaytunes video apologising to Pa Monday Edosomwan below:

See how netizens reacted to the Jaytunes apology

@handle_itsjo:

"First of all I don’t see Pa & Epa as a sign of respect and dignity attached to any name. Maybe I did not see the full video where this young man disrespected them but anyway, he apologies case closed."

@iredia.osakpamwan:

"This apology is shallow and remorseless."

@_big_montana__:

"You don’t like controversy and you doing three videos for one issue that is not even your concern or concern your family…"

@official_big_iyare47:

"So Epa Monday they personate..? Epa Monday sorry to asked this question. They don ever pay you 200,000,000 Million Naira for show before.? Now you asking a little boy to pay such amount of money . Come on."

@john_idahor:

"But why una no dey think before una dey talk???"

@ogiegoreto:

"In the process of apologising for not recognising his seniority and yet you still mention his name couple of times without still not recognising his seniority and also your body language it’s showing pride… forget it, you nor get respect at all."

@upforthemoney__:

"Everyone Saying He is Not Sorry Or He has Pride , you Be Big Fool, make the boy dey cry dey kneel down dey beg?"

@binilandlord:

"Epa Monday abeg rest for this matter, Shali na your pikin. Remember say nobody knows tomorrow."

@jybabyelema:

"Well done for acknowledging your mistake and owning up to it."

@lucky_izzyy:

"Nobody ask you to beg lol na you no matter when nor consine you na wey you go they put you mouth."

@collins__goodlife:

"All this Yoruba artists wen Dey sample their legend songs na so them Dey pay."

Source: Legit.ng