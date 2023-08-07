Popular blogger Linda Ikeji is an aunt again, as one of her sisters, Sandra, recently welcomed her third child

The arrival of the new baby changes Sandra's status to a mum of three in just three years

Sandra shared a video of her journey to welcoming her third child and used her situation as a source of prayer for other women

Linda Ikeji's sister, Sandra, has welcomed her third child, and she shared the good news on social media.

The new mum, who had her latest child abroad, welcomed her three children in a space of three years.

Linda Ikeji's sister welcomes her third child

Source: Instagram

Sharing a video of her amazing journey to welcoming her third child, Sandra prayed for other women waiting to become mothers.

She wrote:

"My beautiful journey. God will do it for you too."

Watch the beautiful video below:

Netizens celebrate with Linda Ikeji's sister

Followers of the new mum gushed over her in the comment section as they sent in their congratulatory messages.

Read some comments sighted below:

mayyuledochie:

"Congratulations! May God bless and keep mother and child "

ugocharlz9:

"Congratulations Sandy, I also had 3kids in 3yrs..Omo but it's difficult in the abroad cause no help."

alexisrosee123:

"Amen and congratulations."

nag_orom:

"Amen!! I claim it for my friends in need of children."

like_benny:

"Our third Baby A!!! Can’t wait to meet you ❤️"

estherokeagu:

"Amen and amen. I claim it in the name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

daintychidiebere:

"You are a super hero."

blecoblinking:

"You are so blessed, I say Amen to your prayers "

izyskreamychic:

"Normally Nkwerre babes are very fruitful,congratulations sis am very proud of you. @sandraikeji"

