A little Nigerian girl has become a viral sensation after a recording of her lamenting to an adult went viral

The pained kid voiced her displeasure like a grown up, asking if they wanted to end her life with a knife

While many people remarked on how she spoke, others raised an alarm that the kid may have been a victim of maltreatment

A video of a little girl lamenting bitterly to an adult has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Facing a woman, the kid, who spoke in Yoruba, put up a dramatic display as she lamented like an adult.

The little girl asked if they wanted to kill her. Photo Credit: @ayindeokeh

Source: TikTok

Gesticulating with her hands, she wondered if they wanted to kill her. She asked repeatedly if they wanted to end her life.

She also lamented how an adult was fond of beating small children. Her lamentation when transcribed meant:

"You'd just be beating small children. You'd be beating small children up and down.

"Do you want to kill me? Do you want to kill me? Do you want to use knife to cut my neck?

"Ah! Do you want to kill me?"

The TikTok clip has garnered massive reactions across social media platforms, with many expressing surprise she sounded older than she looks.

Watch the video below:

People thought the kid sounded older than she looked

@Tunde_Adeparusi said:

"This is very appalling! Why should a child be subjected to this! In saner climes, those behind the scene would all be prosecuted!"

@realoshare said:

"This is an ancestor that returned from wherever. Stressed in the previous life and stressed in this one."

opeyemy said:

"Before the girl can Ulta such words means she as been frustrated nd been abused lets treat our child ryt."

baby gift said:

"Sometimes if my baby is talking I will be looking at her and be thinking that where did I see this baby from God will help us."

@Ziniiex said:

"Funny video. But sad that the poor child is already seeing shege and begging for her life, while her mates in other sane countries are still drinking milk and baking cookies at this age, she’s already dealing with such distress."

Queen-Omotayor said:

''Pls dey need to stop making her cry ooo, efe foju sunkun Omo ,that is deep, she knows wat she's saying."

Olawest.. said:

"If them tell u stop naming ur child iyabo you won't hear word see return of ur grandma."

Source: Legit.ng