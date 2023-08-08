Nigerian content creators on Twitter have started receiving payments for ads displayed on their feed

The creators took to the social media platform to display various sums received as payment from X, formerly called Twitter

The company said creators need to be verified and have about 500 followers and five million impressions to be eligible

Twitter content creators and social media influencers in Nigeria have begun receiving payments from X, formerly Twitter, via its ad revenue-sharing model.

The payment, which began in the US in July, saw Nigerian users display various sums received from the microblogging site.

Twitter owner, Elon Musk Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Twitter rolls out payment globally

The company announced the programme's extension to global users at the end of July.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Verified users in Nigeria and worldwide, who met the criteria and the impressions threshold on their posts and content, received payment.

Many paid creators took to the platform to display their receipts and appreciate Twitter owner Elon Musk.

According to the creators, Musk has given them a reason to remain on the platform and continue churning engaging content.

Eligibility for payment

Users must have been verified or subscribed to Twitter Blue to be eligible for payment.

Also, creators must have at least five million impressions on their posts every three months. They must also pass a human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

Users must have at least 500 followers and a Stripe account for payment.

Eligible users can join and set up payments from within the Monetization section of the app found on the sidebar on the iOS and Android menu on the web.

Reports say the company stated that it might change or cancel the programme at any time at its discretion, including for business or legal purposes.

"X reserves the right to accept or revoke your participation in this ads revenue share program in its sole discretion, including for business, financial, or legal reasons. Please ensure you comply with the Ads Revenue Program Terms," the company stated.

Creators show receipts

Elon Musk promises to pay legal fees of Nigerians, other Twitter users maltreated over posts on platform

Legit.ng reported that despite reportedly owing Africans who worked for Twitter when he bought the platform, Elon Musk has promised to fund the legal bills of users poorly treated by employers over their posts.

Elon Musk announced the move via a tweet on Sunday, August 6, 2023, stating that there is no limit to the amount of support he can give users maltreated for airing their opinions on the platform.

Users have reacted to the billionaire’s tweet, with some praising him while others say it is a means to shield users from the consequences of their actions.

Source: Legit.ng