A Nigerian punter shared a screenshot of $12,634.24 (N9,639,167.07) as Elon Musk paid many Nigerian influencers money for using Twitter

People thronged the man's comment section to congratulate him for winning big from the revenue sharing

Among those who engaged him were people who were so amazed to the extent that they questioned if he indeed got the shown amount

A young Nigerian man, also a punter, with the handle @oluwapundittt, shared a screenshot of the revenue cut he got from Elon Musk's Twitter (X).

Captioning the photo of his dollars, "Elon Musk clap for yourself", @oluwapundittt revealed he got $12,634.24 (N9,639,167.07) from Musk.

A man rejoiced after getting thousands of dollars from Twitter. Photo source: Nathan Laine, Iurii Krasilnikoc/Twitter, @oluwapundittt

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk pays Twitter influencers

Many people who thronged his comment section tried to convert his dollars to naira. They were amazed by the millions of naira he made from the platform.

Without making a proper request, many people dropped their account numbers under his tweet so he could send their share.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@BETC0DE said:

"You know apple is taking a % right?"

@SpartanZen_ said:

"I Had To Carry My Casio Calculator And convert to Naira Bro $10M + In A Month. Bro..."

@ololadepounds said:

"Ok I think I’m about to turn to a banger girl on twitter. This is a lot of money."

@Lord_Xoftxoul said:

"Chairman do giveaway now. Thank you."

@EpignosisP said:

"@elonmusk. This is so sweet!"

@themhie_tayo said:

"Wow, this is huge."

@HollarPapi17 said:

"Ahhhh see money. I must make money oooo."

@justgreelo1 said:

"You guys should please remember us the engagements."

@lordsamjy doubted him:

"Omo, shey na edit. Wow."

@Tonyblinkx said:

"Deep Down I one see waiting dem pay Ekitipikin."

@HayzedJunior said:

"A good day for influencer... You guys are doing well."

@KrystarBella said:

"This is a big win ooo..wow!!! We deserve a cut for engaging."

@IamAyator said:

"Bossu GLK loading or real estate investment? @oluwapundittt."

@Eddyson112 said:

"Jesuu $132 for me baba."

Source: Legit.ng