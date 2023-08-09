Several weeks after he became active on Twitter, a man was paid $667.6 (N509k) and took to social media to show off his earnings

According to the man, he has only been active on the platform for 75 days and shared five steps people can take to earn money posting on Twitter

The man said one needs to have 500 followers and also the Twitter Blue before his teaching can work for the person

A techie, Mark Gadala-Maria, has shown off his Twitter earnings of $667.6 (N509k) barely 76 days after he became active on the social media platform.

Since Elon Musk began paying content creators on the platform, numerous beneficiaries have proudly showcased their payouts.

Mark Gadala-Maria earned N509k from Twitter weeks after joining. Photo Credit: @markgadala, Kobus Louw, Bloomberg

Source: Twitter

According to Mark, whose account was created in 2013, one has to have Twitter Blue, 500 followers, 15 million impressions in the last three months and have his or her bank account linked to qualify for monetization.

How to make money posting on Twitter

To make money posting on Twitter, now referred to as X, Mark highlighted five ways. For Mark, one has to first find a niche.

"Having a niche as a content creator is very important. Social media sites like X will group you and recommend your posts based on your niche and "topic". I chose AI and tech as I'm currently working full time on both," he wrote.

Other strategies Mark employed include creating quality content, staying consistent, being original and following what is trending. About following what's trending, he advised:

"X / Twitter has always been the place where trending and breaking news happens. Following the trends in your niche and finding interesting things to talk about are very important..."

See his post below:

Netizens hail the man's insightful post on earning on Twitter

@WittyMcGiggles said:

"I'm truly grateful for stumbling upon this thread! The insightful discussions and practical tips shared here on how to earn money with @X have been invaluable. Thank you to all contributors for shedding light on this topic and helping us. Thanke MGM!"

@JShahOmaha said:

"Brilliant when you posts so many comments to really tack up those views and engagements ."

@LiBZ42 said:

"This is going to be a massive deal for content creators worldwide."

@LinusEkenstam said:

"I’d say it’s not a flat CPM model at all.

"Depending on your content, replies and type of niche you seem to be getting very different pay.

"I got $.002 for example, so twice that of you.

"Until X is transparent about things, we should guess less."

@mtilmann said:

"Great post! Have heard replies are starting to get boosted now more as well?"

Elon Musk pays Nigerian content creators on Twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elon Musk had begun paying Nigerian content creators on Twitter.

The payment, which began in the US in July, saw Nigerian users display various sums received from the social media platform.

The company announced the programme's extension to global users at the end of July. Verified users in Nigeria and worldwide, who met the criteria and the impressions threshold on their posts and content, received payment.

Source: Legit.ng