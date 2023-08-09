A Nigerian man posted a photo of primary school quantitative reasoning and said it is equivalent to Further Mathematics

The man, Dr Olawale Ogunlana, lamented how difficult it could be to solve questions found in the popular quantitative reasoning book

Many Nigerians joined the man in lamenting how they are not able to solve quantitative reasoning but others say it is easy

A man posted a photo of a quantitative reasoning textbook and lamented how hard it is to solve the questions.

The man, Dr Olawale Ogunlana, lamented that quantitative reasoning is as hard as Further Mathematics.

The man said quantitative reasoning is hard, like Further Mathematics. Photo credit: Twitter/@olawalesmd and @Black_Dee99.

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post, Dr Olawale said quantitative reasoning is the beginning of Further Mathemaitcs because of how tricky the questions are.

He joked that teachers use the subject to disgrace parents who are not able to help their children solve quantitative reasoning homework.

Nigerian man laments over quantitative reasoning

Dr Olawale said he prefers verbal reasoning as it is a bit easier to understand than quantitative reasoning which is very tricky.

His words:

"They just want to disgrace us parents. I prefer verbal reasoning. I was extremely good at it. Have you noticed though, that the examples are sometimes way easier than the tasks themselves? Na here Further Maths start."

Many people agreed with him that quantitative reasoning is hard, but other parents say they don't find it difficult.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man says quantitative reasoning is as hard as Further Mathematics

@Namoneyideyfind said:

"I love this book ehn. If we could have an equivalent for secondary school students e for better. It keeps students smart and thinking deep."

@dam_miegirl said:

"Lmao, I could remember solving rubbish for my cousin, the girl came back from school the other day and called me olodo."

@OyindunniAisha reacted:

"I liked and like solving this. I love anything that has to do with reasoning that involves calculations."

Source: Legit.ng