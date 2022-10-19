A Nigerian dad has gone on Twitter to seek help in solving the strong quantitative reasoning home work his daughter brought home

After trying unsuccessfully to solve the tricky questions, he shared a screenshot of the page from the textbook to seek help

While some of the questions were solved by netizens, he still cried out that school time has reached and some were unsolved

Tricky quantitative reasoning questions have humbled a Nigerian dad who sought help online.

The man named Black Albino stormed Twitter with the tricky questions that his daughter brought home from school.

The Nigerian dad got frustrated by the quantitative reasoning questions and he sought help online. Photo credit: Twitter/Black_Dee99, @AS_Mohammad and The Good Brigade/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

According to him, the quantitative reasoning was the 16th assignment from the child, but he could not help the child to resolve that particular one.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He wrote:

"Who can help me solve this? Abeg if you know, just tell. Na my 6ixteen assignment be that. And she dey go school by 7 O'clock. God will reward. Abeg help me reason am."

Social media users on Twitter reacted sharply to his tweet. Some responded with answers to the tricky questions while others made hilarious comments.

It is not clear if those who tried to help out got the answers correctly.

See his tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@AS___Mohammad said:

"The reasoning goes: The number in the triangular box minus the number in the rectangular box, then multiply the result with the number in the circular shape, which will in turn give you the number in the square box."

@sir_abdull_ commentd:

"As a unilite, why them dey always think say person go fit do him junior ones assignment?"

@spicemeenah2020 reacted:

"Anythnn calculation count me out."

@Usmanilias2 said:

"Quantitative reasoning, so you've to reasons bro."

Nursery book bought by a Nigerian mum sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum bought a book for her child but was disappointed on getting home.

When the book was opened, it was found that the alphabets were not arranged properly.

A screenshot of the book shared on Twitter got a lot of people talking as they condemned the writers of the nursery text.

Source: Legit.ng