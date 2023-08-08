A young girl’s joyous dance after passing her WAEC exam has captured the attention of many TikTok users

The WAEC exam is a challenging test that students in West Africa need to pass in order to qualify for university admission

Brilliant girl in a happy mood after passing WAEC exam. Photo credit: @durahh_xx

Source: TikTok

The girl’s remarkable performance and cheerful attitude are a testament to her hard work and dedication, as well as an inspiration and encouragement to other students who face similar challenges.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@jasmine reacted:

"I haven't seen mine na wa oh."

@Ely said:

"All of una na secondary school girls?"

@Promszee asked:

"How did you see ur results?"

@WNifemi commented:

"Congratulations dear."

@Liyah also commented:

"So you have seen your result,I thought they said it's not accessible yet."

@tomee:

"How was it?"

@His future wife:

"It was good ma."

Brilliant Nigerian girl passes WAEC exams with 6 A1's & 2 B's but doesn't have money to further her education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brilliant young Nigerian girl named Christopher Mercy Grace has been celebrated on social media for axing her WAEC exams - she had 6 A1's and 2 B's.

Hammed Kayode Alabi, her benefactor, who showed off her amazing result on LinkedIn urged well-meaning individuals to help her further her studies.

Sharing her story, Hammed who reconnect with Mercy before he flew to the UK for his master's said she had finished secondary school but couldn't take WAEC exams.

Source: Legit.ng