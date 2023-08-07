A Nigerian man with incredible creative talent has stunned netizens on TikTok after his video surfaced

In the intriguing video, the man asked a lady to stay still while he made a portrait of her in just five minutes

Netizens who came across the video on the TikTok app were in awe after he displayed the portrait

A TikTok user known as @davehero5 has shared an impressive video of a speed artist identified as Mr Ahmed, who drew a lady in less than five minutes.

In the video which quickly went viral, the lady sat inside a car with the door open as the artist drew her.

Nigerian man draws lady in five minutes Photo credit: @davehero5/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to Dave, the speed artist doesn’t have a phone and he pleaded with anyone in need of his services to reach out to him.

He wrote:

"Here is Mr Ahmed the speed artist, so he made this portrait in 5mins. So Mr Ahmed does not have a phone for now so we will be getting him a phone and will help him set up a page also and help him to act as his manager, you can reach me if you need mr Ahmed's services. The world fastest speed arts."

Reactions as artist draws lady in N5 minutes

The video has gone viral with many people praising the artists' talent and skill.

The video also sparked a wave of interest in Mr. Ahmed's services, with many people reaching out to Dave for more information.

@debalz8 said:

“SOMEONE LOOK FOR THIS GUY FOR ME PLEASE.”

@Star said:

“How can someone connect with him.”

@Dupsygold reacted:

“See Talent. God will connect you with divine helper in Jesus name.”

@Jossy said:

“How can I like more than one? see talent na very raw one.”

@francisraymond208 said:

“Men this man is super talented.”

@Sesugh Billionz said:

“This man is an artistic wizard.”

@Maxbee_king said:

“I know Mr. Ahmed he motivated me too into speed drawing. Year 2011.”

@Bin_alee said:

“Talent everyhwere.”

@user587057736107 said:

“Wow, may God bless him.”

@Sky reacted:

“This man is super talented.”

@4KingsOnly_1 commented:

“Is he in Abuja?”

@A y Abdul said:

“I know this since my childhood, he just like an elder brother. just from Kawo kd.”

@LEXSIRA T.V C. E. O said:

“See as e made it look so easy,this man has been definitely doing this for a very long time ,but gods time is always gods time no play oh.”

@JAHOON JHN commented:

“To be an artist is natural gift from GOD.”

@michael mulero reacted:

“Yes I met him in 2009 at area 10 in Abuja,he drew a very fantastic face of me under 5min, he's wonderful Man & he speaks very clean English.”

@Amakagurl said:

“How can I gift this man? Evenif na 5k, he should use to buy food."

Watch the video below:

Man draws woman inside public bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman was shocked to the bones after receiving her portrait inside a bus. Apparently, the older woman was sitting inside a bus while an artist who sat close to her made a portrait.

After he was done, the artist handed over the portrait to the woman who was unaware that he was drawing her.

She looked at the portrait in shock as other passengers gushed over the sweet photo. The woman's little son was also pleased with the portrait.

Source: Legit.ng