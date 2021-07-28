A young lady, Adejoke Lasisi, has honoured the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwus, with a framed portrait made from recycled waste

Presenting the gift to Oba Adeyeye, the lady said that it took she and her team a lot of time to come with the art

Many people who saw photos of the gift were in awe as they commended Adejoke for a job well done

A young lady, Adejoke Lasisi, who is known for recycling pure water sachets into beautiful art has done it again.

In a post on July 28, the lady said she had to come with a great gift for the Ooni of Ife when she realised that he was going to honour her as of the ambassadors of southwest.

The king was amazed by the gift. Photo source: Adejoke Lasisi

Adejoke said that she and her team had to come with something beautiful to hononor the monarch with.

After much brainstorming, the lady and her group of creative artists came up with a fine portrait of the king made from pure water sachets woven straws.

Sharing photos of her presenting the gift to Ooni, Adejoke revealed that the King kept touching it in amazement.

See her post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported thaphotos of a woman recycling waste plastic bottles into brooms went viral on social media after it was shared by the handle, @phalanndwa6. According to the social media user, the woman is an entrepreneur.

In the photos, the woman could be seen shredding the water bottles with scissors. Other snaps show shreds of the material affixed to different sticks.

Many people who engaged with the post said that hers is a perfect example that Africa's game at innovation is unpralleled.

Source: Legit