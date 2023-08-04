A young lady who has a huge gap between her thighs has gone viral on social media after sharing a video

In the video, the lady rocked black and white coloured pants, putting her unique kind of legs on a full display

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many showering the young lady with sweet words of appraisal

A woman identified as @deluna26 on TikTok has gone viral after posting a video of herself showing off her unique body.

The video showed her thighs with a huge gap in between them, leaving many netizens wondering if it was real or filtered.

Lady with wide gap between her legs Photo credit: @deluna26/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In response to the speculation, Deluna confirmed that the gap is real. According to her, she has always had a wider thigh gap than most people, but she still feels proud of her body.

Reactions as lady shows off her unique legs with huge thigh gap

The video has caused a frenzy on social media with some people praising her for embracing her body.

@Jada Smith said:

“Girl you are both beautiful and inspiring I really admire your energy and how accepting you are of being different. keep up the good vibes.”

@Fatimaabreu reacted:

“You are an example of greatness in person.”

@Fayizajannat960 said:

“Feel loved little princess. You deserve the world, may God guide you always, more love from somaliaa.”

@OLTA said:

“Awww you are so beautiful.”

@kamil01405 said:

“What happened?”

@EMMA said:

“Roblox needs to hire u.”

@Connie Østby Grøndah said:

“Can someone explain?”

@ChickfaIet said:

“Bro somone stich this with something I know yall got something.”

@whoss.kylaa reacted:

“Somethings missing. But I can’t quite see what.”

@jerry said:

“In my opinion do hip fix sport.”

@tamarashaz2 reacted:

“Omg is this real.”

@Nara commented:

“A long dress suits you.”

@user456pamz said:

“Is that a filter or nature.”

@tictoker reacted:

“Please every one be kind respect others struggles. honestly she's beautiful isn't she.”

@reginabasa232 commented:

“Why don't you wear skirts and dresses.”

@Matthew William Trus reacted:

“I don’t mean to be rude but I’m confused.”

Watch the video below:

