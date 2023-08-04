A beautiful tall girl has gone viral on social media after sharing a video showcasing her impressive height

While sharing the clip, the lady expressed her frustration over hitting her head on doors all the time due to her height

Netizens who watched the clip on her TikTok page expressed their shock while many wished to be like her

A very tall lady identified as @creepyquinn0 on TikTok has shared a video showing her struggles with doorways.

In the beginning of the video, she attempted to pass the door of someone's house but she was forced to bend because she was visibly taller than the door.

Tall lady displays her height Photo credit: @creepyquinn0/TikTok.

According to her, she always hits her head on people's doors whenever she visits and this was gradually becoming a problem for her.

The intriguing video also showed her dancing and whining her waist sweetly in the presence of a friend.

In her caption, she wrote;

“The way I keep hitting my head on people's doors.”

Reactions as lady shares her struggles with passing through doors

The video quickly went viral on TikTok with many users commenting on the on the lady’s height.

@Emenike Michael196 said:

“You got a lovely height.”

@Eddie commented:

“Positive height.”

@Rebekah Oyosoro said:

“Hello? tall are you? 6fts?”

@It'z Kkc Enunwe said:

“You got super amazing height and you are beautiful I swear my spec.”

@buddyboy said:

“Tall with great smooth moves.”

@s Brown commented:

“Tallest girl.”

@GAZA4040 said:

“Your height is quite intimidating. I adore you.”

@Bryan Louis78 commented:

“Exceptionally beautiful.”

@Nee see said:

“Now we the short ones can breathe the door is really doing well.”

@charlesubaezuonu reacted:

“But you are quite endowed no jokes.”

@Gregory reacted:

“Nice height, fb.”

@mekasine the footwearist said:

“You tall pass to dance pls stop dancing and focus on basketball, if you keep dancing short men may take advantage.”

Watch the video below:

