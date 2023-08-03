A video showed a woman’s joy as she opened her own shop for the first time

The woman, who had rented a shop in a busy area, invited her pastor to bless the new business venture

She was overcome with emotion as she realised her dream of becoming a shop owner

A touching video on TikTok captured the moment a woman celebrated opening her own shop for the first time.

The woman, who had rented a shop in a lively neighbourhood, invited her pastor to pray for her new business endeavour.

The emotional lady could not hold her tears. Photo credit: @queensplashcakes

Source: TikTok

She was filled with gratitude and happiness as she cut the ribbon and entered the shop.

Lady celebrates shop, opens it with prayer

She thanked her pastor for his support. She also thanked the crowd of people who had gathered to witness her achievement.

The video has become a viral sensation on TikTok, with thousands of viewers sending their congratulations and best wishes to the woman.

Many commented that they were inspired by her story and hoped that her shop would prosper.

Watch the video of a lady who celebrates her shop and calls on pastor and well wishes to attend its opening:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Empress Agi reacted:

"Anybody there that is not genuinely happy for you, I pray God reveals them to you."

@user47488585857474 said:

"Congratulations Sis, I may not know you butI am so proud of you."

@Omalicha wrote:

"Who else cry in this video, congrats baby girl."

@mamas- pride 2 commented:

"Congratulation love."

@Twejri also commented:

"Starting small, but I tap from dis. More Grace to grow."

