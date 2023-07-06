A Nigerian lady has surprisingly secured a job from a taxi driver who picked her up when she was on a journey

In a story she posted on Twitter, the lady said she opened up to the driver about her joblessness, and he offered to help

It turned out that the man is a manager at a company, and he helped her secure a job in the same firm within a week

A lady who is a graduate has secured a job from a taxi driver after she spoke to him during a journey.

In a story she posted on Twitter, the lady, Oluwatise said she opened up to the taxi driver about her joblessness.

The decision to talk about her situation with the Uber driver has turned out to be a huge blessing as she now has a job.

Oluwatise did not know that the driver is a manager at a company and that he is capable of influencing decisions.

Lady gets job after talking to her Uber driver

Even though she was not qualified for the job, the man helped out, and she was interviewed and hired within one week.

Oluwatise said on Twitter:

"I was sitting in his car talking with him and complained about being a broke college kid and he offered me a job that I wasn’t even qualified for. Turns out he was the senior manager at the company and they had just stopped hiring but he got them to reopen the link for me, interview me and get me hired within a week."

Oluwatise went ahead to encourage people to speak up when in public as help may find them.

She said:

"I always tell people to be extroverted and not stuck up."

Reactions as lady gets a job from taxi driver

@amara_landu said:

"Introversion and extroversion are about where you get your energy, not about whether or not you look down on others. Glad you got your job though."

@tife_jenny reacted:

"It’s hard for an introvert to be that way with a stranger. You can be naturally quiet and not stuck up."

@Astrochologist said:

"I always converse with drivers. Just speaking to random people has paid dividends for me personally."

