Lately, there has been a surge of Nigerians hustling to leave the country and relocate abroad.

While many Nigerian citizens see the United Kingdom as a great place to find greener pastures, others chose Canada.

However, the relocation process wasn't favourable to the unlucky ones who either got reported or banned.

Three people who faced challenges after paying millions for a Canadian visa Photo credit: Bloomberg, Jackoblund, / Getty Images, grandmaoflagos/TikTok

Legit.ng in this article reveals three people who faced challenges after paying millions for Canadian visas.

Man who got Canadian job discovers it's fake after paying N15 million

A Nigerian man gave a travel agent N15 million to get a Canadian visa and employment for him, but it didn't go as he expected.

The heartbreaking story was shared on TikTok by Grama Shasha, who revealed the man planned to relocate to Canada with his family.

The man first paid an initial amount of N5 million and was promised a visa to Canada for himself and his family.

After some months, he only got a job appointment letter which, according to the agent, would enable him to work in Canada.

The travel agent then disappeared into thin air. Trying to figure out what to do, the man approached another agent with the job offer letter.

The new agent used the job offer letter to apply for a Canadian visa for the man, but upon review by the embassy, it was discovered that the job was fake.

The man was denied a visa and banned from entering Canada for five years. The ban is a punishment for presenting a fake job offer letter, which the man unknowingly got from the travel agent.

Sharing the story, Shasha wrote on TikTok:

"Beware of Fraudulent Agents! Don't be fooled by empty promises! This man paid 15M to relocate his family to Canada for work, only to be scammed with a fake job offer. Stay vigilant, the streets are not smiling."

Man who sold his car and land to do Canadian visa in tears as travel agent runs with money

Another Nigerian man paid N15 million for a Canadian visa, but the agent processing it ran away with the money.

The man sent a message to Grandma Shasha, a TikTok user who creates travel content, and she shared it with her followers.

In the message, the man said that before he could raise the N15 million, he sold the only land he inherited from his father.

Apart from the land, he sold his two cars to raise the required amount for the Canadian visa. But it appears all his efforts to relocate to Canada are now in vain as the agent has disappeared without a trace.

The man was only given a Nigerian passport instead of the agreed Canadian visa.

He wrote:

"I sold my two cars and my only land inheritance in the village to raise N15 million to give to an agent for a Canadian visa, and all I could get was a passport. And the agent is nowhere to be found."

Family of 4 deported from Canada immediately after arrival

A man and his family were deported from Canada immediately after arriving there.

The shocking story of the man and his family was told on TikTok by Adaeze Ozoha, who said the family was sent packing right at the airport.

Narrating the story, Adaeze said the family arrived in Canada with a visit visa, indicating they were not there permanently. When they arrived at the airport, the immigration officials checked their documents and found out that they were on a visit.

They were asked if they would stay permanently if they found a job during the visit, and they answered in the affirmative.

The family had been told by the agent who did the visa that even at the point of entry, they could change their visitor visa to a work permit.

Adaeze said their response necessitated their deportation. The immigration officials understood it to mean they were entering Canada on a visit but without the aim of returning to their country.

Woman faces deportation after moving to Canada for safety reasons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Aisha Kolo and her two daughters had hoped to find a safe haven in Canada after fleeing from Nigeria, where they faced threats linked to her husband’s job.

But their dream of starting a new life in Ottawa was shattered when the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada rejected their refugee claim twice, saying they could relocate to another city within their home country, CBS News reported in 2022.

Now, they are facing deportation in less than a week, and they are pleading with the Canadian government to intervene.

