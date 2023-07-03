A young Nigerian lady who bought an expensive 2021 Benz just three months after going to Canada raised questions

Many Nigerians who were in her comment section asked how she was able to make that much money in a short while

Despite the doubt from some TikTokers, some people congratulated her for living the best life abroad

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada has made a video showing the Mercedes Benz she got months after arriving in the foreign country.

The lady (@lilygreen69) said that her Benz is a 2021 model. She posed in front of the car as she wore black jeans that had the matching colour with the car.

People were amazed by the lady's big achievement. Photo source: @lilygreen69

Source: TikTok

Lady gets 2021 Benz A-Class

Seconds into the video, the lady sat behind the wheel in joy. She also showed off the interior of the vehicle. Nigerians praised her achievement.

On of the people in the comment section was more interested in her financing plan, suggesting she may have bought it on a mortgage.

A Google reverse image search showed the car's model to be A-Class. According to Car USNews, the vehicle price starts at $33,650 (N25,429,978).

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Luchy asked:

"What’s the monthly finance payment?"

Oluwaseun Lyon said:

"Myself buy maybach after 2 months."

ivanfrancis667 said:

"This ur ow small naa me tht bought private jet under one month n two weeks for Benin."

OLAKANMI said:

"Sha no forget to pay the monthly payment before they come tow am away."

MR. D (FYBF) 15th July said:

"I know what you can do sis, congratulations to you Nurse Lily."

Lilana said:

"Your Canada different from the one others dey?"

The Rosary said:

"You people Dey lie sha. Dey play."

Violet Angel said:

"Wow you have a big God my sister. Lucky girl."

De~wounded said:

"The comments though, why don't we like each other's progress."

Ghanaian Foodie said:

"The rent in Toronto / Ontario and the Finance payments. Goodluck!"

Boi quavo said:

"Congratulations is the only conversation."

Toolztouch Makeover said:

"Just dey play."

YaaLowkey said:

"What work do you do?"

Emy said:

"How did you do it?"

Source: Legit.ng