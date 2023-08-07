A video which showed male and female teachers having a dance party in the classroom during a break has warmed hearts

The teachers decided to enjoy themselves and let loose while the students were away from the class

They displayed their fun-loving personalities and their amazing dance moves in the video

A captivating video that captured the moment male and female teachers turned the classroom into a dance floor during a break has gone viral on TikTok.

The teachers, who were bored after teaching for hours, decided to have some fun and express themselves through dancing while the students were out of the class for a short recess.

Teachers have fun on empty class. Photo credit: @queenmandyy

Source: TikTok

The video showed the teachers’ playful and cheerful side as they danced together in sync and performed some unique and sweet moves that delighted the viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video also revealed the teachers’ bond and camaraderie as they enjoyed each other’s company and had a blast in the classroom.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Mahvy reacted:

"Gen z teachers."

@ODUMODU'S first son said:

"Na my side hustle be that normally."

@Taemmy wrote:

"My children are in that school."

@therealkemisola commented:

"No dey expose our secret nah."

@Sarry Sarry:

"Make Una just leave me asI Dey do abeg."

@victorj:

"Uncle come front. No for skul wen get cctV camera for class shall."

@Henry_Nnamdee:

"Hope say na only this one una dey do oho."

@holuwapelumee:

"No be my teacher be this."

@Big_Name:

"No wonder my pikin tell me say teachers say make dem bring ring light come school on Monday."

@STARt Somewhere:

"Omo, the lady knows the dance well oo."

@sara Lass:

"Same here in our staff room oooo infact at times I'll be like we sef need."

Teacher dances with her students on assembly ground, netizens hail her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a teacher has been hailed online after dancing with her students on the assembly ground.

In a video shared via TikTok, the beautiful female teacher showed off her dance moves alongside her students.

The students smiled sweetly as they danced and this attracted positive comments from netizens who came across the clip.

Source: Legit.ng