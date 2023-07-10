Harvard University announced that one of its course will be taught by a robot instructor

The robot instructor aims to provide personalized and individualized support for every student

The AI instructor is not flawless, says the management, and students are expected to think critically and verify information

Harvard University is taking a bold step in its computer science education.

Starting this fall, one of its most popular courses will be taught by an artificial intelligence (AI) instructor.

Harvard University employs robot teacher to take one of their courses. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Harvard student to be taught by robot teacher

CS50 is an introductory-level coding course that attracts thousands of students every year, both on campus and online.

The course is known for its innovative use of software tools and platforms to enhance the learning experience, FirstPost reported.

However, this year, the course will go even further by employing a robot teacher to deliver lectures, answer questions, and assess students’ code.

The course’s professor, David Malan, said that the goal of using AI is to provide personalized and individualized support for every student in CS50, regardless of their pace and style of learning.

Malan told The Harvard Crimson, the university’s student newspaper:

“Our own hope is that, through AI, we can eventually approximate a 1:1 teacher:student ratio for every student in CS50, as by providing them with software-based tools that, 24/7, can support their learning at a pace and in a style that works best for them individually."

Malan also said that the use of AI is an evolution of the course’s tradition of incorporating new software technologies.

He added that the robot teacher will not replace the human staff, but rather complement them by reducing their workload and allowing them to spend more time with students in a mentorship role.

