The world's first robot lawyer has been sued in the US for allegedly practicing law without a degree

The plaintiff accused robot lawyer of violating California's unfair competition law by providing substandard and unauthorized legal services

The lawsuit seeks damages, an injunction, and a declaration that the robot is not a lawyer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The world's first robot lawyer has been sued in the United States for allegedly practicing law without a license or a degree.

A robot lawyer is an AI-powered chatbot that helps users with various legal issues, Lawyersweekly reported.

Robot lawyer is facing a heavy lawsuit after he went on practicing law without a degree. Photo credit: Getty images

Source: Getty Images

Robot lawyer practicing law without degree

The plaintiff, Jonathan Faridian, accused the robot of violating California's unfair competition law by providing substandard and unauthorized legal services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the complaint, the robot neither has a law degree nor a law firm.

It does not have a law degree, is not admitted to any bar, and is not supervised by any lawyer.

The lawsuit alleged that the robot lawyer has offered to draft defamation demand letters and sue anyone in small claims court, among other things.

The plaintiff claimed that these services are misleading and potentially harmful to consumers who may rely on them without proper legal advice.

The lawsuit seeks damages and an injunction to stop the robot from engaging in the unauthorized practice of law.

It also asks the court to declare that the robot is not a lawyer and to order it to remove any such references from its website and marketing materials.

Robot teacher set to start teaching students at Harvard University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Harvard University is taking a bold step in its computer science education.

Starting this fall, one of its most popular courses will be taught by an artificial intelligence (AI) instructor.

CS50 is an introductory-level coding course that attracts thousands of students annually, both on campus and online.

Nigerian man delighted to receive food from Robot at restaurant shares video

In another news, Legit.ng reported that a video of a robot delivering food to a man at a restaurant has sparked a lot of conversation about the place of work in the 21st century.

In the video shared by @tundednut, the man was glad to receive his food from a robot who was able to acknowledge the owner of the food without any help.

After delivering the food, the robot went away immediately, and the man that received the food, still amazed, waved at the robot.

Source: Legit.ng