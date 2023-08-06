A TikTok video of a stunning lady with curves showing off her skills in the viral Kristy dance challenge has captivated many viewers

A captivating dance video of a stunning lady with lovely curves has gone viral as she showcases her amazing skills in the trending Kristy dance challenge.

The Nigerian woman, dressed in a colourful outfit, performed the unique and energetic dance moves with ease and joy, expressing her passion and appreciation for the song.

The lady dances with joy as she listens to Ruger's Kristy. Photo credit: @succexxfaith

Source: TikTok

The song that sparked the dance craze was by a talented Nigerian artist named Ruger, who also created the original and catchy dance moves.

Kristy dance challenge

The Kristy dance challenge is a viral TikTok trend that involves dancing to the song Kristy by Ruger, a Nigerian singer and songwriter.

The song was released in July 2023 and has become one of the hottest hits in Africa.

The dance moves are unique and energetic, and require a lot of coordination and flexibility.

The dancers move their legs in a circular motion, as if riding a bicycle, while moving their arms and upper body in sync with the rhythm.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@majid reacted:

"I'm Ruger well done."

@Alicia babie said:

"I am ruger 's sister this is beautiful."

@flexy wrote:

"Watch his challenge again and check the movement of the knees then you ghot to close the challenge."

@Maaino commented:

"You are so beautiful."

@AmarachiPrincex:

"Ruger sent me, weldone. You are pretty."

@user4506213979245:

"Ruger no reply why nahhh, my sister try nahhh."

@magicbullet237:

"Actually did it better than him. Na daddy showjey dance step not rughers."

Source: Legit.ng