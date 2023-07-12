A woman looking for a house to buy had an experience with a robot estate agent

The video showed the woman following the robot around the property as it showed her the features

She said she liked the concept of using a robot for the viewing and did not miss the human touch

A curious video of a woman’s unconventional house-hunting adventure with a robot estate agent has captured the attention of viewers on Youtube.

The video revealed how the woman accompanied the robot as it guided her through the rooms and facilities of the property, explaining the details and answering her questions.

She expressed her satisfaction with the innovative service and said she enjoyed the robot’s professionalism and efficiency, without feeling any lack of human warmth or connection.

Robot estate agent guides woman

Real estate robots are technologies that use artificial intelligence (AI) to automate, enhance or replace human tasks in the real estate industry, CNBC reported.

They can take various forms, such as software, chatbots, voice assistants or physical robots.

Real estate robots can have various benefits for the industry, such as improving costs, customer experience, cycle time, decision making, risk management and innovation.

Watch the video about robot estate agent here

Source: Legit.ng