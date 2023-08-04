A Nigerian man paid N15 million to a travel agent for a Canadian visa for himself and his family, but he was scammed

The travel agent he paid disappeared into thin air after collecting the N15 million and offering the man a fake Canadian job

The cheated man unknowingly used the fake job offer to apply for a Canadian visa, and his application was refused

A Nigerian man paid a travel agent N15 million to secure a Canadian visa and job for him, but it didn't go as planned.

The story was posted on TikTok by Grama Shasha, who said the man wanted to relocate to Canada with his family.

A Nigerian man has been banned from entering Canada for five years.

The man first paid an initial amount of N5 million, and he was promised a visa to Canada for himself and his family.

After some months, he only got a job appointment letter which, according to the agent, would enable him to work in Canada.

The travel agent then disappeared into thin air. The man, not knowing what to do, approached another agent with the job offer letter.

Man denied visa, banned from entering Canada

The new agent used the job offer letter to apply for a Canadian visa for the man, but upon review by the embassy, it was discovered that the job was fake.

The man was denied a visa and also banned from entering Canada for a period of five years.

The ban is a punishment for presenting a fake job offer letter, which the man unknowingly got from the travel agent.

Sharing the story, Shasha wrote on TikTok:

"Beware of Fraudulent Agents! Don't be fooled by empty promises! This man paid 15M to relocate his family to Canada for work, only to be scammed with a fake job offer. Stay vigilant, the streets are not smiling."

