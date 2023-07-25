A family that travelled to Canada was sent packing immediately after they touched down at the airport

The family comprised the man, his wife and his children, and they were deported on arrival by security officials

The story of the family was told on TikTok where it has attracted many comments from people who sympathise with them

A man and his family have been deported from Canada immediately after they arrived in the country.

The shocking story of the man and his family was told on TikTok by Adaeze Ozoha, who said the family was sent packing right at the airport.

The family were in Canada on a visit visa but were deported. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jacoblund.

Source: Getty Images

Narrating the story, Adaeze said the family arrived Canada with a visit visa, indicating that they were not there permanently.

When they arrived at the airport, the immigration officials checked their documents and found out that they were on a visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Why a family of four was deported from Canada on arrival

They were asked if they would stay permanently if they found a job during the visit, and they answered in the affirmative.

The family was told by the agent who did the visa for them that even at the point of entry, they could change their visitor visa to a work permit.

Adaeze said this response necessitated their deportation. The immigration officials understood it to mean they were entering Canada on a visit but without the aim of returning to their country.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as family of four gets deported from Canada

@teemoney22 said:

"Were you there at the point of entering?"

@Oteng Samuel Jnr commented:

"Gradually they are shifting the attention to Canada. U.K can rest on TikTok now."

@David commented:

"Even if she is lying about the family, but her warning is real and honest."

@BestDecisionTravels said:

"Village people at work oo."

@Mz___Mary said:

"Biko when they send people back who dey pay for flight ticket back?"

Video shows N481k one-bedroom apartment in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video showed a one-bedroom apartment in the UK and how it is styled.

The apartment costs N481k per month, and it is said to be located in Birmingham.

The video went viral on TikTok and attracted many reactions.

Source: Legit.ng