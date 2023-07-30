A Twitter user has displayed the visa rejection letter which was handed to a Nigerian businessman

The young man had applied for a Schengen visa to stay for two weeks (14 days) in Sweden as a tourist

Sadly, his visa application got denied by the embassy and the reasons behind the rejection were contained in a letter

Photos of a rejection letter served to a Nigerian man who applied for a Schengen visa have caused controversy online.

The Nigerian man who desired to stay in Sweden for 14 days was rejected by the embassy, stating that the reason behind his trip was questionable.

According to the embassy, there is also an economic crisis in Nigeria and a high risk that the applicant won't be able to leave the country before the expiration of the visa.

Part of the letter read:

"You have applied for a Schengen entry visa with the intention of visiting Sweden for 14 days for tourism purposes.

"The security situation in Nigeria is uncertain and there is an ongoing crisis in the country. There is therefore a high risk that Nigerian citizens to not leave the territory of the member state before the expiration of the visa applied for."

Reactions as Nigerian man receives rejection letter after applying for visa

David Atta said:

"All that letter shows is that the applicant is likely to overstay his visa. It's actually a self-imposed shege."

Mrs OJ commented:

"Let me tell you something. My brother had a US visa. He traveled to US and applied for a scheghen visa from there. I asked why, he said they don't issue visa to Nigerians visiting any scheghen country from Nigeria."

Kingsley Ekanem reacted:

"It’s such a pity, I’m sorry for facing this horrible experience. I think that it might get worst in a long run if care is not taken. My cousins friend got admitted into Georgia University few weeks later the admission was cancelled and his his Visa denied because he’s Nigerian."

Cesium added:

"What a wawu....quite preposterous assertions, but on a second thought, the socio-economic fabric of Nigeria is torn & gives room for intentions to be doubted, especially when applying for visas."

UK denies Nigerian doctor visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian doctor's visa application to the United Kingdom was met with a rejection mail by the embassy.

While the identity of the affected doctor wasn't disclosed, an Instagram user, @ije_luv who shared a copy of the rejection letter captioned it: "Nigeria in the mud." @ije_luv highlighted one of the reasons given for the rejection as the embassy's inability to understand why a government run hospital would withhold the salary payment of a professional staff for four months.

Other reasons they stated include that his bank statement does not corroborate his earnings, their satisfaction with his employment status in relation to his earned income and so forth. The post has sparked mixed reactions on Instagram.

