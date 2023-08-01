A lady has secured a Canadian visa and happily relocated to the North American country after waiting for long

The happy lady, Francis Caban, packed her things, got prepared and moved to Canada in search of greener pastures

Caban showed her TikTok followers when she departed the airport and when she safely landed in Canada

A lady joyfully packed her things and relocated to Canada after securing her visa and travel papers.

The lady, Francis Caban, came to TikTok, where she shared the good news with her followers after she landed in Canada.

Francis packed her things and relocated to Canada after getting visa. Photo credit: TikTok/@franciscaban5.

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video showed Caban as she started counting down from two months before the date she departed for Canada.

She did her biometrics and then collected her international passport in preparation for leaving.

Lady gets visa and relocates to Canada

Caban showed how she prepared for her journey after she received her Canadian visa.

She first went shopping, carefully packed her things and got ready for D-day. As the day drew closer, the excited lady went to the salon and made her hair look good for Canada.

She showed when she went to the airport to board a flight to Canada and also when she landed in the North American country.

Her friends and followers have congratulated her on a successful relocation as they wish the same for themselves.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady gets visa and relocates to Canada

@Flora said:

"Congratulations, hun! Mine is next by His grace."

@mserwaaexclusive1 commented:

"I tap into your blessings."

@NbaYoung Cedis reacted:

"Father remember me."

@Gud Blood asked:

"Congrats, dear! Are you going to study there."

@Mercy Osei Nyarko said:

"l tap into your blessings dear. Congrats."

@Francisca Brown Okye said:

"I tap into your blessings."

@Obi king said:

"This one all of una dey run go Canada."

@Tekla reacted:

"Congratulations. I pray for myself, too this year 2023 in the mighty name of Jesus Christ. Amen."

Lady gets visa within nine days

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady relocated to Canada after getting her visa.

The lucky lady, Chineye Udezo, said she was first denied a visa by the Canadian Embassy, and she decided to reapply.

Chineye's persistence paid off as her visa got approved within a space of nine days, and she has now relocated to Canada.

Source: Legit.ng