A Nigerian man paid N15 million for a Canadian visa, but the agent in charge has disappeared with the money

The man sold his two cars and a parcel of land he inherited from his father to raise the money to use and travel to Canada

But it appears his dreams will not come true because the person doing the visa for him has disappeared without trace

A Nigerian man paid N15 million for a Canadian visa, but the agent doing it for him ran away with the money.

The man sent a message to Grandma Shasha, a TikTok user who creates travel content and she shared it with her followers.

The man said the travel agent he paid N15 million for a Canadian visa disappeared with the money. Photo credit: Getty Images/FG Trade and Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

In the message, the man said before he was able to raise the N15 million, he sold the only land he inherited from his father.

Apart from the land, he also sold his two cars so as to raise the required amount for the Canadian visa.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Travel agent disappears with N15 million belonging to client

But it appears all his efforts to relocate to Canada are now in vain as the agent has disappeared without a trace.

Instead of the agreed Canadian visa, the man was only handed a Nigerian international passport.

He wrote:

"I sold my two cars and my only land inheritance in the village to raise N15 million to give to an agent for a Canadian visa, and all I could get was a passport. And the agent is nowhere to be found.

"I have tried tracking him, but nothing. I keep calling, and they said the number is not allocated."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man pays N15 million for a Canadian visa

@grandmaoflagos said:

"I have heard people cry out about visa fraud of 2M, 3m,5M but 15m? No, that’s too much, that is total black evil."

@peter Cyril commented:

"Grandma it is well."

@urunwaodimba said:

"Na wahooo! Some people are heartless."

@Psalmz reacted:

"See why most carry a curse. Karma will catch up with them."

Video shows N481k one-bedroom apartment in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a video showed a one-bedroom apartment in the UK and how it is styled.

The apartment costs N481k per month, and it is said to be located in Birmingham.

The video went viral on TikTok and attracted many reactions.

Source: Legit.ng