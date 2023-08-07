A Nigerian man booked a flight that would take him from Lagos, Nigeria, to Toronto, Canada, but he was not allowed to board

The story was told on TikTok by Grandma Shasha, who said the man bought the flight ticket from a travel agent for N1.3 million

The man arrived at the airport to board the flight to Canada with his packed luggage, but he was told his ticket was fake

A Nigerian man bought a flight ticket to relocate to Canada but discovered the ticket was fake.

The man's story was told on TikTok by Grandma Shasha, who said the man found out only when he got to the international airport in Lagos.

The man was supposed to travel from Nigeria to Canada, but his flight ticket was fake. Photo credit: Getty Images/NoSystem images and TikTok/@grandmaoflagos.

Shasha said the man who had already said his goodbyes to his family was travelling from Lagos to Toronto.

With the flight ticket, the man went to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos. But upon proper verification, it was discovered that the flight ticket in his possession was fake.

Man buys N1.3 million fake flight ticket to travel from Lagos to Canada

A fraudulent travel agent sold the ticket to him at the cost of N1.3 million and assured him of the originality.

The man could not board the aeroplane as he had paid through the wrong channel. The fake agent scuttled his journey to Canada.

It was reported that the man had to wait and book another flight.

Grandma Shasha said while sharing the story on Tiktok:

"It’s a Barbie world indeed! The rise and rise of travel scams is bewildering, this agent provided a man with a ticket that doesn’t exist after collecting 1.3 million. So he has to wait and book another ticket."

See the TikTok post below:

Source: Legit.ng