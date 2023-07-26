A Nigerian family of three, who fled to Ottawa over safety fears, is reported to be facing deportation in 2022

The mother and her two daughters, who were accepted to Carleton University with scholarships, had to stop working and studying while waiting for a final decision

They are pleading for the Canadian government to intervene and allow them to stay in Canada

Aisha Kolo and her two daughters had hoped to find a safe haven in Canada after fleeing from Nigeria, where they faced threats linked to her husband’s job.

But their dream of starting a new life in Ottawa was shattered when the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada rejected their refugee claim twice, saying they could relocate to another city within their home country, CBS News reported in 2022.

Children education to stop after deportation

Now, they are facing deportation in less than a week, and they are pleading with the Canadian government to intervene.

Kolo, a fifty-year-old former personal support worker, said she ran to the United States and then crossed the border into Canada two years ago.

“Because of my children, for me to be safe and for my children to be safe,” she said.

Her daughters, Niman and Kinkin, were accepted into Carleton University with scholarships, but they had to stop their studies while waiting for their fate.

Niman, who wanted to study aerospace engineering, said getting into Carleton was “a dream come true” because there was no opportunity for her to pursue that field in Nigeria.

Kinkin, who had aspirations of higher education, said she was terrified of going back to Nigeria.

She said:

“I’ve been in the house mourning because the worst thing that will ever happen to me is for them to send me back to Nigeria because this is where I’m running from."

According to documents from Border Services, their removal from Canada is scheduled for Oct. 13.

Kolo said she filed a humanitarian and compassionate application, but experts say that does not guarantee a stay of deportation.

“They say no we have to leave, so I’m just begging the government of Canada to do something,” she said.

