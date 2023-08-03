A young Nigerian lady has shown off the impressive mansion she built for herself in less than six months

In a video which she shared via her official TikTok account, the proud house owner displayed the fine design of the building

Social media users have showered accolades on her with many tapping into her blessings and wishing to own a house

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A lady identified as @simisolaoflala on TikTok has shared a video of her newly completed house.

The video captured the stunning exterior of the house which is located in an undisclosed area in Nigeria.

Nigerian lady builds mansion in less than 6 months Photo credit: @simisolaoflala/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

According to the excited lady, she started the project in March and completed it in less than six months.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Congratulations to me. God added another into my care. Started this project in the first week of March. Here I am now. Congratulations to me."

Reactions as lady flaunts her fine mansion

The video has since gone viral on social media with many netizens congratulating the lady on her achievement.

@Olayemi Bayo commented:

“Congratulations.”

@Oluwatisegun Adekanmbi said:

“Congratulations.”

@Oracle Marcel said:

“Congrats I tap from your grace.”

@lekizyd said:

“Am next inshallah Allah bless me too.”

@donaldchidex reacted:

“Congratulations dear, I tap from this blessing.”

@Jenbabe reacted:

“Congratulations my own go come.”

@God -Over -Everything said:

“Congrats mine is also coming.”

@AYOMIDE reacted:

“More Wins in Good Health.”

@Big Nero reacted:

“Congratulations bro. God please open my way let me get one like this for me and my family to live in in Jesus name Amen.”

@LILY commented:

“Congratulations may God bless you to enjoy everything.”

@excelcakes4 said:

“Congratulations dear your house is beautiful, I claim for me and my husband.”

Watch the video below:

Lady builds house, shows off documents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady has shared a video of the house she just completed for herself. She said she had indeed tried to make something out of life.

The lady (@taiyeesefavourposed) stood in front of the building after it had been painted. To show people that she is indeed the owner of the property, she shared a photo of the signed land document in her name.

Though the compound of the building had not been floored, the property looked amazing. People were inspired by her success. The pillars of the house were all tiled. The patio of the building also has beautiful tiles.

Source: Legit.ng