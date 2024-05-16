The anticipated 2024 BET awards nominations list is here and took ken Nigerians aback with a little twist

Fast-rising singer Ayra Starr made a name for herself this year with the highest nominations ahead of Burna Boy, Davido, Asake and others

The City Boy hitmaker and American rapper Drake were both nominated in the same categories

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nigerian fast-rising singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, has had one of the most remarkable years in her career following the release of the 2024 BET nominations list.

The Sabi Girl crooner received three nods for Best New Artist, Best African Act, and Best HER for her single 'Comma', ahead of her Nigerian colleagues.

Ayra Starr leads ahead of her Nigerian colleagues for the 2024 BET Awards. Credit: @ayrastarr, @burnaboy, @seyivibez

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy followed with 2 nominations for Best RnB/Pop Act and Best Hip Hop Act. Tems also earned two nominations for Best Video Director and Best Gospel/Inspirational Song for 'Me & U'.

Davido and Lojay earned the Viewers Choice Award nomination because of their appearance on Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.

Asake earned a nomination for Best International Act, while Seyi Vibez earned the nod for Viewers Choice Best International New Act.

Meanwhile American rapper Drake took the global lead with seven nominations, closely followed by Nicki Minaj with six. J. Cole, Sexyy Red, SZA, and Victoria Monét each received five nominations. 21 Savage, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, and Usher all have four.

Drake and Burna Boy have been nominated for BET Awards in two categories: best male R&B/pop artist and best male hip-hop artist.

The 2024 BET Awards, billed as Culture's Biggest Night, will telecast live from Los Angeles on BET on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. This year's theme is "Stand on Culture."

See the post below:

Fans react to 2024 BET nomination list

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@nwanyem:

"ICONIC STARR⭐️"

@Smallpepper08:

"My baby ."

@Ben_Luitton:

"There she goes.. Sabi g'yal to the world."

abefeolami01:

"Better recognize GREATEST OF ALL TIME ❤️.

ayamtbizz:

"Bet wey don turn headies. No impact like it used to be."

How Don Jazzy reacted after Ayra Starr met Rihanna

In another entertainment news via Legit.ng, Don Jazzy shared his thoughts on Ayra Starr and Rihanna’s meeting.

This was after photos and videos showing the 21-year-old singer with the award-winning Barbadian musician in London at a Fenty event. Don Jazzy reshared the pics and accompanied them with an interesting caption applauding Ayra for her great feat.

Source: Legit.ng