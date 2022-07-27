One of Nancy Isime's strong supporters has been trending online after sharing a video on TikTok

In the viral video, the lady recreated Nancy Isime's photo in a perfect manner and they both looked alike

The video has stirred reactions on the app as TikTok users applaud the young lady for achieving such a stunning result

A Nigerian lady, Bundy, has proved her love for ace media personality, Nancy Isime, in a spectacular way.

The young woman who expressed her undying love for Nancy Isime, decided to go an extra mile to prove it.

She bought same kind of outfits with her role model and rocked it in a video to recreate Nancy's photo.

Nancy Isime's fan poses like her role model Photo Credit: @mhitzbundy

Source: UGC

A video which she shared on her TikTok page @mhitzbundy showed her holding the clothes and hat she bought, before proceeding to put them on.

She placed a photo of Nancy Isime beside her and then posed like her. They looked like same person.

TikTok users react to the video

Nigerians have shared their thoughts with majority of people stating that she killed the recreation.

@harm933 said:

"Babe u finish work, no worry."

@officialslimbullet stated:

"I barbed my hair coz of Nancy , I too love her."

@sharonmariolimited wrote:

"Wow wow wow you finished up babe keep it up and shinning ."

@brightleghara reacted:

"U did a beautiful job; ur looking more exceptional."

@modupcee remarked:

"Mama you forget to chest out... nice one darling."

@oluomachi09 said:

"U come fine pass Nancy."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng