A video of a groom giving his friend an opportunity to have his first dance which he missed at his own wedding has warmed hearts

The groom revealed that his friend could not have his first dance because of a tragic incident that occurred

The video showed the groom stepping aside for his mate to enjoy his first dance with his wife, as the crowd cheered

Prepare to be moved by the touching video of a groom who sacrificed his first dance to let his best friend experience the joy he missed at his own wedding.

The groom explained that his best friend had to skip his first dance because of a devastating event that ruined his special day.

The bride was so moved by the gesture that she cried. Photo credit: Instagram/@instablog

The video captured the emotional moment when the groom graciously gave up his spot for his best friend to share his first dance with his bride, as the audience showed their support and admiration for his noble act.

Many social media users who watched the video were moved by the kind gesture and prayed for him after watching the video.

The video has been widely shared on many social media platforms including Instagram with thousands of comments and likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@iamrabiatou reacted:

"I sincerely pray for a good matrimony to this couple. From an intentional guy that made us aww last week to making us emotional today. Allah basu zaman lafiya. Sooo beautiful."

@cepstudios wrote:

"I remembered photographing Bashir's mom at the hotel few minutes before she left to the reception venue. I didn't know how to process the fact that the woman I just photographed had pass when I got the the venue. Sir."

@nanaabdullahiO commented:

"Having that friend you know genuinely loves you and is ready to sacrifice just for you is abblessingthis got me emotional G Allah ya baku zaman lafiya."

