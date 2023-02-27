A Nigerian man has posted a video showing when he visited his friend who could not attend his wedding

He said his friend fell sick and was absent during his nuptials so he visited him so that he could be part of it

In the video which is trending on TikTok, the man had his friend dressed up and he posed for a photo with him and his wife

A video has shown a groom who visited his friend was unable to attend his wedding due to illness.

In the video, the man explained that his friend fell ill after making prepartions for the wedding and he was unable to come.

The groom visited his friend in the hospital. Photo credit: TikTok/@deep_mind_24.

Immediately after he and his wife were joined in wedlock, the man and his friends proceeded to the hospital.

Groom visits his friend in the hospital

At the hospital, they met the man who was recently discharged from the intensive care unit.

He was lying on his hospital bed when the groom and his friends arrived to show him some love.

They dressed him up in his groomsmen dress and made him join in group photographs.

The lovely moment and the act of care exhibited by the wise groom has gone viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@unknown creature said:

"This is so emotional. May Allah grant him quick shifaa ameen."

@rani_tef commented:

"This is the real act of ibadah. May Allah grant you a better life and happy marriage life to you."

@Journo Mom said:

"This made cry."

@user5797835229475 commented:

"May Almighty grand him shifaa."

@Favour Richie said:

"Now this is friendship. God bless y’all."

@Mofti_World reacted:

"Literally in tears. Pray we all have people who got us like this."

@Salma said:

"So touching. God bless you all. And wish him quick shifah insha Allah."

Source: Legit.ng