A video of a young Nigerian woman expressing her excitement after her husband gifted her a phone has melted hearts online

In the wholesome video, the appreciative woman ran to her husband and hugged him tightly after opening the package

Reacting to the video, many netizens applauded the woman for being so appreciative of the gift

A beautiful Nigerian woman has become a huge sensation on TikTok after her video surfaced online.

In the video shared by @holdsomethingfamily on TikTok, the woman was given a package by her husband to open.

Appreciative woman thanks husband who gifted her a phone Photo credit: @holdsomethingfamily/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

As soon as she opened the package and saw the phone, she jumped up and ran to her husband to lift him.

Reactions trail video of appreciative wife who was given a phone

Social media users have applauded the woman over her lovely reaction towards her husband's gift.

@angelbenjamin68 said:

"A real wife appreciate any gifts that comes from her husband no matter how little kudos to you nnem more is coming."

@henshade stated:

"Come oh, where una de see this kind grateful woman? That’s lovely."

@de_light212 wrote:

"Only her joy will motivate the husband to always get her gifts seeing the amount of joy it brings to her face."

@okwy11 added:

"Once your wife is happy you will excel higher but once your partner is not happy with you no matter how you struggle nothing."

@freemansailor added:

"No b to buy her phone Ooo, shy her community get light to dey charge the phone ni, me just kidding Oo."

Watch the video below:

Man gifts his wife a new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has surprised his wife, who remained with him against all odds, with a new car.

His wife, identified as Perekimi Glory, recalled that the first day she met her husband, he could not afford N100 for her transport fare. Glory, was, however not dismayed by his financial challenge at that time and is now reaping the reward of her perseverance.

In a heartwarming video she shared, her man handed an excited Glory the key to the car parked before them. Glory was overjoyed and hugged her husband before going on to have a feel of her new car.

Source: Legit.ng