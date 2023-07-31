A funny video showed a wife who rarely prays suddenly grabbing a prayer mat readying to do so has warmed hearts

Her husband was so shocked by her unexpected behaviour that he fled the scene

He had thought she was a ghost in disguise or simply something was wrong somewhere

A hilarious video on TikTok captured the moment a wife who hardly ever prays decided to take a prayer mat and bow down in the room.

Her husband, who was in the room when his wife came in, was so dumbfounded by her sudden change of heart that he runs out of the door, fearing that she is not his real wife but a spooky apparition that has taken her shape.

The husband wa surprised that his wife was praying. Photo credit: TikTok/@rufai_bukky

Source: TikTok

Husband runs out on seeing wife praying

Many social media users who watched the video were left with questions as to why the wife does not pray regularly even though she bears Muslim name.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Abdulsalam Husna reacted:

"You no Dey pray that is y he surprised."

@Lavishcashpaid01 said:

"From husband to werey god is grateful."

@Realiano00 wrote:

"So he's blind he doesn't see the camera following you bah? Just they play."

@user4747848484 commented:

"You don get belle for him nhi ? The way you take write your husband I no Understand."

@Prince Adebayo also commented:

"This Egbon is funny. "

@adelekeibraheem60:

"Why yoU too go marry werey take mic oya explain."

Little Nigerian girl prays hard, her video causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian girl's prayer video has got many people reacting on social media.

Re-shared by @instablog9ja, the kid prayed in front of some adults behind the camera. In the clip, she employed a bottle as her microphone as she prayed for good husbands for those responding to her prayer.

She added that her family's business will prosper and grow in leaps and bounds. The kid said that whoever wishes them failure in business would meet their waterloo.

Source: Legit.ng