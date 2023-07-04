A lady is currently heartbroken because her husband dumped her after she bore three children for him

In a bitter TikTok post which has gone viral, the lady lamented that her husband is getting married to her best friend

The lady said the man never visited her parents, but he has done the introductory rites for her friend

A lady is currently in deep pain as her husband has dumped her after she gave him three children.

To make matters worse and more painful, the lady said her husband was getting married to her best friend.

The lady is lamenting that her man is getting married to her best friend. Photo credit: TikTok/@katharine795.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, the lady identified as @katharine795 said her husband has never visited her parents.

She said the man has done all introductory rites on her best friend, and they are set to get married.

Katharine also said her husband is enjoying all the money she made in Saudi Arabia.

Her words:

"My best friend is getting married to my husband this Saturday. Now, it is their wedding, but I'm the mother of his three kids. But he has never even visited my parents. He is enjoying with my three years of Saudi Arabia money. One day, you will pay for what you have done."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dumps his wife for her best friend

@Nomier Kelly said:

"No time to cry. Go after him. Teach him a lesson. This is 2023 and we have no time to cry; go teach both of them a good lesson."

@loyongwg4ak said:

"Overcome the devil by doing good, pray for those who persecute you, and above all leave the revenge for God himself."

@dyeb0tq496fo commented:

"Of course, he will pay!!! You have to be strong the kids need their mother."

@Solex-tj said:

"You deserve the best trust me all shall be well."

