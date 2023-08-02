A video showed a man who offered his girlfriend a choice between an iPhone 12 Pro Max or 20 naira

The woman hesitated before picking one of the options, but she was unlucky to choose 20 naira instead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max

The video captured the moment her boyfriend gave her the 20 naira she selected

A hilarious TikTok video has gone viral on social media, showing a man who played a prank on his girlfriend by offering her a choice between an iPhone 12 Pro Max or 20 naira.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is one of the most expensive and advanced smartphones in the market, while 20 naira could barely buy a sweet in Nigeria.

She was filled disappointment when she saw her choice. Photo credit: @dollarcouples001

Source: TikTok

The woman was confused and unsure about what to pick, as she probably suspected a trick from her boyfriend.

She finally decided to choose one of the options, but she was very disappointed to find out that she had picked 20 naira instead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which she would have loved to have.

The video captured the moment her boyfriend handed her the 20 naira note with a smirk on her face, while she looked at him with disbelief and frustration.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@muneemaigoro reacted:

"I was already shouting "God when" until l saw the paracetamol."

@Orimoney said:

"Let ur babe breeeef... don't suffocate her."

@ronna_dc wrote:

"The end though but you try."

@User2437707094437 commented:

"I love this video. She looks like Bella bbn."

@Amelia Sophia:

"Whose else was waiting for the excitement."

@TimmieBBM:

"I was expecting that. Guy nor come Dey give US tension oh."

Source: Legit.ng