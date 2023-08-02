A TikTok video showed a customer’s sweet gesture towards an ice cream seller at a cosy mall

The customer ordered an ice cream cone from the female staff and paid for it

But then he surprised her by saying it was for her; the ice cream seller’s smile was priceless as she accepted the gift

A touching video on TikTok has captured the internet’s attention with a customer’s kind act for an ice cream vendor at a cosy Mall.

The customer approached the female staff and asked for a cone of ice cream, then handed her the ice money.

The female attendant was delighted. Photo credit: TikTok

But as she was about to give him the cone, he told her that it was actually a gift for her.

The ice cream seller was stunned and delighted by the unexpected gesture, and her smile lit up the whole place.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the approach and indicated that they would try it too.

The clip has gathered a lot of traction on TikTok with thousands of comments and likes.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@urfavoritethickbabe reacted:

"Your song go dey make person feel love without lover."

@SymplyronkusRBH said:

"This a big acdvert from u to our brand shuttles."

@Anonymousyrn wrote:

"I go try this tomorrow but my own go be reality but not prank in Jesus name... To see babe no hard iswear."

@Olayika commented:

"God blessed the giver, do this with man also pls."

@User6111088404622 also commented:

"I like those surprises."

@singlegirl:

"Anyday i see you you done enter am."

@hardeyfamhorphyba:

"Can't wait for the blessed day I will see you."

@Ms pearl:

"Wow that's so sweet of you. Come and buy for me too."

Man who dressed like ice cream hawker & tried to toast women rewards lady with N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who makes prank videos has released two clips showing him disguising himself as an ice cream seller.

He (@teaserprank_) went to the University of Calabar (UNICAL) campus, seeking ladies' attention. None of them would give him an audience.

The first person he told he liked hissed and walked away. In the first video, the man said he would reward whoever listened to him with N100k.

Source: Legit.ng