A Nigerian lady pranked a security man while she was shopping in a supermarket as she asked him a question

The man fell for the lady's prank and said that he was interested in having fun with the pretty lady

Many people laughed hard when the lady said she was not talking to him and was only on a call

A young Nigerian content creator who makes funny videos has got many laughing after sharing a funny encounter she had with a supermarket security man.

With the man close to her, the lady (@king__mitchy) asked:

"Can we have funny together?"

Many hoped the man's wife would not see the video. Photo source: @king_mitchy

Source: TikTok

Pretty lady in supermarket

The man had to ask what she said to be sure he heard correctly. The lady repeated a few questions until the man agreed, saying, "Yes".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Immediately the man showed interest; the lady flipped the situation, removed the ear pod, and said she had been on call all the while. Confused, the man only walked away from her in a video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Marho said:

"You should have covered his face naw."

feyisayo ajons said:

"You don cast dis man ooo. If his wife see dis lasan iku pa."

Ramat Fumi said:

"The man no understand nah."

iam_aweni021 said:

"Omo I dey feel for this man ....he don tey we he have fun."

kisskeed said:

"The guy done even enter mood self."

georgeogonaya said:

"Is not a big deal there are different types of fun."

cywilliams said:

"Don't put that man's job in jeopardy, pls."

oppy moore said:

"Is good the man sleep there make e no go home lol."

jumorella said:

"E Dan tey wey this man have fun."

StallionBlxxx said:

"Them go soon use slap shift your ear pod."

jazpal said:

"Normal normal if e get money, you go have fun. So wetin con dey there."

EQUILIBRIUM said:

"He man no even understand the meaning 'fun' but he just accept."

Lady "confused" man in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady on TikTok, @mhizbecky213, got many people talking when she made a video showing the moment she walked out of a church.

With well-tailored trousers and a multicoloured long-sleeved shirt, the lady walked with elegance and grace as she flipped her hair like a model.

Another lady saw fine man

In other news, another young Nigerian lady (efemezino2) made a short video of a young man she saw while on campus who was about to get something.

Seeing how very handsome the young man was, the lady recorded the undergraduate secretly. She said that she saw him at Delta State University. She loved how he looked.

Source: Legit.ng