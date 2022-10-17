A young Nigerian man made his girlfriend cry when he playfully told her that he haS a child she does not know about

The lady wondered why the man had never bothered to share such a secret with her during the years they dated

Many TikTokers were wowed by the lady's calmness at a time she ought to have expressed her anger

A short video has shown the moment a young Nigerian man pranked his girlfriend and made her cry.

In the clip, the man called the lady while she was preparing food and told her that he has a child back in the village with his ex-lover.

Many people told the young man to never let the lady go. Photo source: TikTok/@32548900shirin

Source: UGC

Hurt lady professes her love

The lady was so stupefied as her words became heavy with tears. She asked the young man why he had hidden the issue from her for long despite their dating for years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

When she was asked if she has an issue with the development, the lady replied, "no", professing her love for the man. Many people said that the lady is a good lover and the man should never break her heart.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has stirred over 1,000 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tommy-n said:

"Guy if you lose this girl you will never find someone like her, if you like mumu,, she's the real one,, protect her."

diamondfrost42 said:

"I'm the opposite simple, we don't want peace...team vawulence."

edwardmensah64 said:

"Your girl is beautiful inside and outside,any day you intend leaving her let me know."

Bbynaa said:

"Those saying she is a wife material becos she was calm nu , I hope wen ur wife tells u same u would be calm too."

Hon Raphael Omang said:

"See that girl, hold her with care. if you miss her, you miss the world full of endless possibilities."

master__presh said:

"Mennn ….obviously diz gurl truly loves you…"

Man proposes, lady removes her wig

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral video on TikTok showed the moment a young lady took her wedding proposal with ultimate gladness and never minded who was looking at her.

In the clip, the lady went gaga, pulled off her wig and ran towards her boyfriend who was on his knees with a ring in his hand.

She gave the man a big hug as she cried for joy. Her lover also got emotional as he kept sniffing with one of his hands over her shoulder.

Source: Legit.ng