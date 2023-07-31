A little boy’s joyous dance on his graduation day has captured the hearts of many on TikTok

The viral video showed the adorable child celebrating his achievement of finishing primary school with some amazing moves

His radiant smile and expressive gestures revealed how much this moment meant to him

A heartwarming video of a little boy’s ecstatic dance on his special graduation day has warmed hearts.

The viral clip of not more than 30 seconds showed the adorable child bursting with joy as he received his certificate for completing primary school.

People and the MC watch in awe as the boy makes nice moves. Photo credit: @amoke_akewi

Source: TikTok

Little boy wearing bow tie on Ankara dances with joy

He then broke into some incredible moves that showcased his personality and flair.

His radiant smile and expressive gestures revealed how much this moment meant to him and how proud he is of his achievement.

The video has melted the hearts of many viewers who praised the boy’s happiness and confidence.

Watch the video about the little boy on Ankara below:

Source: Legit.ng