An exciting video of a Nigerian lady who was so happy to graduate she began to dance and shake her waist has gone viral on TikTok

The lady who was wearing her graduation gown and wrapped a Nigerian flag around her neck began to dance and make some thrilling waist moves

Many people who surrounded her while she danced with smile on her face cheered her on, indicating that they were enjoying the moment

A Nigerian lady celebrated her graduation by dancing and twirling her waist in a viral TikTok video.

She wore her graduation gown and a Nigerian flag around her neck as she moved to the rhythm.

Happy Nigerian lady dance as she finally graduates. Photo credit: @omarbrittany Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady was so happy to graduate that she began to dance and shake her waist in public.

Nigerian lady dance on graduation day

The lady who was an amazing dancer started by twirling slowly and then she changed her steps with the speed of light as she went into waist dance that immediately attracted everyone.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Many TikTok users praised the lady for her confidence, and beauty, they also congratulated her and wished her success in her future endeavors.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@NaljaHoney reacted:

"Not me getting hype on my couch 3 congratulations."

@Tolani said:

"Igbo kwenu."

@IAM ELFREDA wrote:

"Killed it! I was celebrating with y'all through the screen."

@Avle33808 commented:

"She understood the assignment."

@Bukola59243 also commented:

"The day I graduate Il be doing exactly this."

@BlesslngFalade also reacted:

"Congratulations! I swear Flavour is turning us all into lgbo."

@TheLIlly:

"Congratulations mamal!! We no dey carry last ooo."

Lady with beautiful long legs dances in balcony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with fine long legs has gone viral after performing a sweet dance and posting the video on TikTok.

In the video she posted on her TikTok handle, @marryjane_008, she was seen dancing while standing on the balcony.

The video lasted only 7 seconds, but she used them well to entertain her fans and followers on TikTok. Her dance moves were not aggressive but performed at a smooth and measured pace. She would dance and stop and then start dancing again.

Source: Legit.ng