A little girl who was dancing after completing her nursery school education has gone viral

In the video, the girl began to dance while standing on the line leading to the hall

As of the the time of publishing the report, the video has gathered 100,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok

A video of a little girl who was dancing passionately has caught attention on social media.

In the trending clip, the little kid could be seen coming up with different dance moves which earned her much praise.

Little girl dances joyously after finishing from nursery school. Photo credit: @daretiwa Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Stole the show

Although there was no clear indication of her celebration's cause, her convocation gown pointed towards the fact that she felt happy because she was graduating.

Even though she was the only one dancing among her colleagues she did not allow that to deter her from showing off her incredible moves.

Many internet users who watched the video expressed delight in seeing the girl's brilliant dance moves and wished her a successful education in the future.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@I'm_mamleruth reacted:

"You don't know what she went through in that grade."

@blg_sly4 said:

"I pray life treats her well too."

@Camzy'sown wrote:

"A win is a win no matter how little."

@wlldflower commented:

"Forget about university the child can dance."

@user37484848 also reacted:

"She is celebrating sleeping and singing abukudu."

@genevieve3673:

"Congratulations to her i hope she gets many more reasons to dance."

@enisenneth:

"They said celebrate ur success no matter how little they're and that's what she's doing. Her future will be bright."

@Jentybolt:

"She went through alot untill she is graduating, its has been God."

@heartman:

"Celebrating wins however small. Go ghurl…"

@meadow3673:

"This is a memory she'll always cherish."

@Sumbajunlor:

"One step first before the other at least she has done with this phase."

