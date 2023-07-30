A beautiful young girl has gone viral on social media after showing off her incredible dance moves

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady tied a wrapper around her waist and danced sweetly for netizens

Social media users have reacted to the video with many applauding her energy and signature dance moves

The internet has been abuzz with a trending video of a pretty young woman displaying her dance moves.

In the viral video, the fine lady wore a black crop top and twisted her waist sweetly to an Afrobeat music.

Pretty lady dances in the village Photo credit: @creamyxoxo_backup/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She stood in front of an old house with thatched roof which made the video more intriguing to see.

While many netizens commented on her dance moves, others were thrilled by her beauty and smile.

Reactions as lady dances sweetly, whines her waist

@user9574084423743 asked:

"I wonder which country do yu live?"

@mohammedhassan1988 stated:

"She's from Ibadan Nigeria. Odo onna precisely."

@khaliff7 reacted:

"Wonderful sweet Queen vidéo for me plz honey so cut."

@favorite_pumpkin0 commented:

"First time am seeing you in full. You're beautiful."

@silass said:

"I go sha marry village girl o. Lovely beauty."

@donzz reacted:

"Village girls are the best in the world."

@bmgerrard said:

"Wahoooo so beautifully plz do it again for me my love."

@babajulpe wrote:

"Fantastic and beautiful moves, by a pretty nice lass."

@osaretin_5 added:

"Sorry about your account. I pray you recover it back."

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that human beings all over the world come in unique statures, facial appearances, and body build. Many are created a little too perfect and perfection is subjective as beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.

Some are built a little too peculiarly and certainly draw a lot of attention. A beautiful lady identified as @callmesheena on TikTok has gone viral online for pushing the bounds of 'heavily endowed.'

The tall, pretty lady has a slim upper body with fitted hands and a flat tummy. However, her curvaceous lower body surprised many. In a video, she rocked a multi-designed head scarf, blue shirt and blue satin leggings with grey wedged boots. She whined her waists to Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' and looked comfortable in her unique body.

Source: Legit.ng