A beautiful little girl was called on stage during her graduation in school and she stunned everyone with her action

A trending video showed the bold girl dancing sweetly to the delight of family, teachers and friends at the school

Social media users gushed over the smart little girl as she exhibited her jiggy side with a huge smile on her face

Boldness, they say, drives a person to greatness when nurtured properly from childhood.

A smart little girl has gone viral after exhibiting an applaudable form of boldness during her graduation in school.

Little girl dances for teachers Photo Credit: @Clarita Sally/ TikTok

The little girl who was getting promoted to Grade 1 was called on stage and she surprised everyone with her dance moves.

Guests at the occasion burst into laughter as the bold girl danced happily with a sweet smile on her face.

Social media reactions

@sherinemogane101 said:

"My husband and I even got a present from the principal for always being there together he was the only male parent in the whole school."

@uwasemwiza1 stated:

"When my siblings graduated they refused to go to another class because they thought school is done."

@mukabwato write:

"I can’t wait to have such happy beautiful kids with a committed and loving hubby. This is so beautiful and priceless moment .God bless this family."

@_r.u.t.u.f.y said:

"Seems like that class was hectic to her and she couldn't wait to actually songa soisongaga. Mimi bado nacheka aki."

@carotheteacher1 added:

"Happy parents make a wholesome child. Breath in and out. You can never pour from a broken cup."

@eteletell added:

"See as am crying please keep dis video it's a great memory importance of parents see how felt after seeing you guys dancing that confidence."

Watch the video below:

Little girl in uniform dances to Buga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga.

In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played. While on their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show. She was seen dancing so perfectly and energetically that other kids had to stop at a point to look at her.

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her as the winner of the Buga challenge.

