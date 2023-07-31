A video of an old taxi driver dancing joyfully while refuelling his white taxi at a petrol station has warmed hearts.

He was standing next to the pump attendant who was topping up the car when he burst into a lively dance

With petrol prices soaring in Nigeria, it seemed to be a cause for celebration to still be able to fill up his car despite the situation

A heartwarming video of an old man dancing joyfully while refuelling his white taxi at a petrol station has caught the attention of many people.

The less than 30-seconds video showed the cheerful driver standing next to the pump attendant who was topping up the car.

Old man dances at petrol station. Photo credit: TikTok/@alexayomidehib

Source: TikTok

As the meter ticked up, the old man burst into a lively dance, swinging his arms and legs with a big smile on his face.

Old cab dances at petrol station

He seemed to be in a festive mood, despite the soaring petrol prices in Nigeria that have made driving a costly affair.

The clip has touched many viewers, who praised the old man for his positive attitude and energy.

Some even said they wanted to join him in his dance.

The video is a rare glimpse of happiness and hope in a country that is facing many challenges and hardships.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the old man below:

@peterabiola245 reacted:

"As baba dey dance baba don't losguard he still focus on that liter."

@User9760270940760 said:

"Happyness is free."

@awololabosun wrote:

"As company refuUse to increase baba salary but... fueling is doing company strong things."

@Oloba _Wolex_01 commented:

"Baba dey observe."

@Ifeanyi _btc also commented:

"This was me when my babe said they should fill my tank yesterday I wan comot cloth sef."

@PABLOBETHEL:

"If them like make them sell fuel 1k papa go still buy."

@Desmond:

"Baba mind Still dey for liter count mechine."

@User3827139411522:

"When yoU find fuel station is selling fuel."

@samvid3:

"This man Dey give me joy sha, how l wish to bless him with something."

