An overseas doctor has accused the lead pastor of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) of impregnating an orphan named Lovina

In a recent update, the doctor petitioned OPM's Board of Directors as he appealed for Apostle Chibuzor to voluntarily steps down while the investigation into the matter continues

A copy of the petition shared on social media has elicited mixed reactions as apologists of the apostle defended him, while others hailed the doctor

Dr Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu, a Nigerian health consultant based overseas, has petitioned the Board of Directors of Omega Power Ministries (OPM) over an allegation against its lead pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

In the petition dated July 16, the human rights activist accused Apostle Chibuzor of adultery and urged him to step down voluntarily to uphold the church's integrity and congregants' well-being while the investigation continues.

Doctor Daniel claimed Apostle Chibuzor impregnated an orphan named Lovina. Photo Credit: Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu, Instagram/@papa.opm

The letter was copied to the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Corporate Affairs Commission and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Daniel accused Apostle Chibuzor of being an ephebophile (an adult who is sex*ually attracted to adolescents) in a post via his verified Facebook handle.

He added that he had nothing against the apostle but was pained when the pastor bragged to an orphan named Lovina to do her worst after impregnating her.

According to Daniel, God raised men like him to stand in for Lovina as the voice of the voiceless.

The health consultant claims he has evidence against Apostle Chibuzor.

"I have not yet started.

"You will soon hear or see several pieces of evidence that will shock you.

"I can't discuss the DNA result and other sensitive information now because they would serve as our strongest pieces of evidence for court procedure.

"Stay tuned," he said while replying a netizen.

Messages Legit.ng sent to Daniel's personal phone number and Facebook handle seeking clarity on the matter have not been responded to at the time of this report.

Netizens react to abroad based doctor's petition

Hope Hope said:

"Good afternoon sir.

"Keep up the good work sir.

"May God continue to protect you and your family in Jesus name Amen ."

Mercy Chinazaekpere said:

"Thank you a million times.

"Dr Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu for your good work God of orphan will reward you.

"God of d fatherless will be your strength and sport."

Precious Blossom Light said:

"Dalu Nna m.. God had being using to the fight the battle of orphans and those in need . He may strengthen you I'm all ramifications."

Collins Arinze Isinetugo said:

"Well done for what you have achieved in this particular case within this little short time . I pray for my wisdom of God to get justice at the end Ochu Daniel Ogechukwu."

Hannah Gabriel said:

"Keep deceiving yourself, Apostle Chibuzor is not a man you can drag down to your level because his grace must surely disgrace you."

Uche Ebere Hope said:

"In as much as i support neither party. Is this the way christ taught us to resolve dispute amongst body of christ. I see this method as anti to christ teachings on disputes resolution. Dr please have a deep introspection over this approach of making everything public in the social media platforms."

